Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Trading Down 2.6%

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $307.50 and last traded at $308.85. Approximately 329,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 728,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $317.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.00.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $318.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $186,553.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $720,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at $855,955.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,338 shares of company stock worth $4,745,240. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

