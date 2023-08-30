Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$138.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$138.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$121.50 to C$130.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Fundamental Research set a C$144.25 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$121.50 to C$130.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$133.61.

BMO traded up C$1.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$116.22. The company had a trading volume of 750,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,692. The company has a market cap of C$82.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$118.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$120.35. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$111.18 and a 1-year high of C$137.64.

In related news, Director Linda Susan Huber sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.56, for a total value of C$43,780.00. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

