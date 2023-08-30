RR Advisors LLC Has $6.58 Million Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

RR Advisors LLC reduced its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline comprises 1.1% of RR Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. RR Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after purchasing an additional 194,589 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PAA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.25. 1,115,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,795. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.70.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAA. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.46.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

