RR Advisors LLC Lowers Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

RR Advisors LLC reduced its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 332,000 shares during the quarter. TechnipFMC makes up 0.3% of RR Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. RR Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 52.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of FTI stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,025,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,805. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.86 and a beta of 1.82.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TechnipFMC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.80 to $23.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

View Our Latest Report on FTI

TechnipFMC Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.