Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.22. 3,896,240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 6,984,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sabre from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Sabre in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $737.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.50 million. Research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Sabre news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,767,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,932,450.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,767,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,932,450.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael O. Randolfi acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 546,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,309.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $936,250. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sabre by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,141,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,907,000 after acquiring an additional 26,741 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 42.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 66,759 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Sabre by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 118,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Sabre by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

