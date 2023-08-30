Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 31.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after acquiring an additional 105,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.17. The company had a trading volume of 334,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.66. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The firm has a market cap of $136.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNY. HSBC began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

