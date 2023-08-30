Savills plc Announces Dividend of GBX 6.90 (LON:SVS)

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Savills Stock Down 0.4 %
LON:SVS opened at GBX 911 ($11.48) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,525.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. Savills has a fifty-two week low of GBX 750 ($9.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,066 ($13.44). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 896.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 931.15.
Savills Company Profile
