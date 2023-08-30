Savills plc Announces Dividend of GBX 6.90 (LON:SVS)

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Savills Stock Down 0.4 %

LON:SVS opened at GBX 911 ($11.48) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,525.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. Savills has a fifty-two week low of GBX 750 ($9.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,066 ($13.44). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 896.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 931.15.

Get Savills alerts:

Savills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.