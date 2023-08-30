Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 750,800 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the July 31st total of 595,900 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 200,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of SCHN stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $33.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average is $31.05. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $912.78 million, a PE ratio of 98.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

