Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,022,408 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 845,557 shares.The stock last traded at $43.48 and had previously closed at $43.51.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.93.

Institutional Trading of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHI. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 212.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $139,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

