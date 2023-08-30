Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Boosted by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 7,995.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,254. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

