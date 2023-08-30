SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 78,000 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Nordic American Tankers worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 888,774 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 489,153 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 834,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 67,425 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 3,552.0% during the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 373,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 363,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 537,801 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

NAT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,591,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,048. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $841.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $67.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.90%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

