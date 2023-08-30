SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.8% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.79.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,112,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,753,809. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.67 and a 200-day moving average of $147.78. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $259.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

