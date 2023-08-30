SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,612 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,842,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,417,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.51. The company has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a PE ratio of -210.23 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $49.49.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,832,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,642 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,237. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

