SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $292,176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 332.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,946,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,313 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,906,591. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.21.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 82.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.