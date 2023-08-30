SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,176,000 after acquiring an additional 75,402 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 821,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,186,000 after purchasing an additional 94,125 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 127,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,878 shares of company stock valued at $35,237,757 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $113.43. The stock had a trading volume of 601,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,857. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.41 and a 200-day moving average of $101.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $117.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.07.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

