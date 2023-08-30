SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 177.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

IQLT traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $35.32. 214,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,354. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average is $35.22.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

