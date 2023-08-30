SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $996,000 Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 485.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,186,000 after buying an additional 2,970,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $174,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $34,982,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $45,920,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Liberum Capital raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,565.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHP traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.71. 1,284,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,913. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.12. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.