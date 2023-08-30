SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,171 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.13. 813,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,669. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.25. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.