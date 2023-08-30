SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,673 Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 217,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 7,564.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 43.4% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE RACE traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.11. The company had a trading volume of 84,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.22. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $176.82 and a twelve month high of $329.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.22. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ferrari will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $365.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.66.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

