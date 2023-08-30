SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 965.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SCHC traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $34.06. 100,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,964. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.78. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.