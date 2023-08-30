SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,228 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.72. 3,945,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,425,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.91. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

