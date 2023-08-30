SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,473 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,732,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,353 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $884,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,764,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,637 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 279,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 139,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.32. 1,020,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,205. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $22.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.