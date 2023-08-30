SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 273 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $807,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 543,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,759,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 226,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,715,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZN traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.97. 1,405,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,897,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.80. The company has a market cap of $213.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus reduced their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.