SES-imagotag Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:SRBEF) Short Interest Update

SES-imagotag Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:SRBEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the July 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 362.0 days.
Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of SES-imagotag Société Anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
SES-imagotag Société Anonyme installs and maintains electronic shelf labels worldwide. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) devices, including electronic shelf labels, cameras, fixtures and accessories, infrastructure, Wi-Fi integrations, and Captana wireless mini cameras; and retail IoT SaaS solutions comprising VUSION Cloud, VUSION Asset Management, VUSION Manager, VUSION Studio, VUSION Link, VUSION Engage, Storefront, VUSION Rail, and VUSION Ads for brands.
