Shelton Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $123.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.55. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.39 and a twelve month high of $170.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.69.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

