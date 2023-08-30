Shelton Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,927,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 484,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,326,000 after buying an additional 40,162 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,419.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,419.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $3,166,627.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,927.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,238 shares of company stock valued at $3,995,989 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen stock opened at $206.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.15. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $209.39.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $603.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.68 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 33.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

