Shelton Capital Management Grows Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 460,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,588,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 138,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,090,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $159.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.30. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.18 and a 52 week high of $283.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Argus cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

