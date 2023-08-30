Shelton Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:C opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.71.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.87.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

