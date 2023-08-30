Shelton Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 21,493 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $774,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 21,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,154 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 58,080 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:D opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.70. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.41 and a 52 week high of $84.45. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on D. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dominion Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.