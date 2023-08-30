Shelton Capital Management Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $386.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $378.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.55. The company has a market cap of $188.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $393.67.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.41.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

