Shelton Capital Management Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Aflac Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $74.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.52. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $78.43.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,015.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

