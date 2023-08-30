Shelton Capital Management Has $875,000 Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 265.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hershey by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Hershey by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 71,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Hershey by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 462,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $549,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Down 0.1 %

Hershey stock opened at $217.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $211.49 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.38.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,010 shares of company stock worth $72,657,283 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

