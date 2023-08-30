Shelton Capital Management Takes Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the first quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Textron by 129.8% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Textron by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Textron during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT opened at $76.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.87. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $80.10.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TXT. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Vertical Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Textron

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $376,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.