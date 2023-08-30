Short Interest in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Rises By 9.5%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,780,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the July 31st total of 8,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.
Shares of ETNB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.13. 176,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,369. 89bio has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 18.96 and a current ratio of 18.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.70.
89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that 89bio will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in 89bio by 132.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.
ETNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.
