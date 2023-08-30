Short Interest in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Grows By 53.1%

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,400 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the July 31st total of 259,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGR. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $56,000.

Get CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE IGR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,424. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.86%.

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.