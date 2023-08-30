Short Interest in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Grows By 53.1%

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,400 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the July 31st total of 259,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGR. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $56,000.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE IGR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,424. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend
About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.