Short Interest in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Expands By 10.1%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,190,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 10,160,000 shares. Currently, 26.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

In related news, insider William Iwaschuk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $358,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,880.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cipher Mining news, insider William Iwaschuk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,880.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary M. Grossman sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $308,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,659 shares in the company, valued at $822,772.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 2,606.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,078,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,790 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 85.8% during the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 551,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 254,875 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 138.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,010 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 32.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 307.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 175,343 shares during the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIFR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cipher Mining from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

Shares of Cipher Mining stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.32. 604,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,647. The company has a market capitalization of $833.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Cipher Mining has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $5.30.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cipher Mining will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

