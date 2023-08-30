Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Increases By 51.1%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the July 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Get E.On alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EONGY

E.On Stock Performance

About E.On

Shares of E.On stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $12.49. 30,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,812. E.On has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.75.

(Get Free Report)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.