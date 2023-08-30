Short Interest in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Increases By 30.1%

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the July 31st total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

Institutional Trading of Flex

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $32,352.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,841.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $6,549,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,585,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,261,963.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $32,352.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,841.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 775,934 shares of company stock valued at $20,686,303. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Flex by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,727,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,064,000 after buying an additional 10,793,420 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Flex by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,123,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,287,000 after buying an additional 446,308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Flex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,841,000 after buying an additional 916,299 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Flex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,086,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,080,000 after buying an additional 65,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its position in Flex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 10,785,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,446,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flex Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FLEX stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,900. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.45. Flex has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flex will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

