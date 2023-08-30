Short Interest in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Grows By 52.0%

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,400 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the July 31st total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.7 days.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GUKYF remained flat at $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.12.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile
