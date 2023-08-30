Short Interest in Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Expands By 59.5%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,400 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the July 31st total of 147,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,354.0 days.
Harbour Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PMOIF remained flat at $3.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. Harbour Energy has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24.
About Harbour Energy
