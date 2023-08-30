Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Increases By 26.7%

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the July 31st total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.1 days.
iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LDEM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.54. 353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,708. The firm has a market cap of $53.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $48.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.03.
iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF
iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.
Further Reading
