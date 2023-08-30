Short Interest in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Grows By 28.3%

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the July 31st total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMP. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MMP

Institutional Trading of Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,551,259,000 after purchasing an additional 50,761,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 208.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,033,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $313,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,925 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 714.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,395 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,666,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,786,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.83. The company had a trading volume of 104,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,649. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day moving average is $58.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.90. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $66.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $877.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.91 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 58.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.47%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.