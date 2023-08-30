Short Interest in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Rises By 26.9%

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the July 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 820,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $29,364.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 908 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $29,364.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,730.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,500 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $111,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,380.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,380 shares of company stock worth $496,590. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 499.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Trading Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ PDCO traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.08. 1,979,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,295. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average is $29.07. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PDCO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

