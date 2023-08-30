Short Interest in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH) Expands By 29.2%

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the July 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PRLH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.65. 10,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,646. Pearl Holdings Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLH. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,308,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 2,753.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,056,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,165 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,940,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,022,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 473,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pearl Holdings Acquisition

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and technology sectors.

