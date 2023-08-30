Short Interest in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Rises By 27.3%

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the July 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rigetti Computing Stock Up 1.3 %

RGTIW traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 20,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,437. Rigetti Computing has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $453,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.