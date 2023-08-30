Short Interest in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Increases By 57.7%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the July 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SBGSY traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $34.95. 210,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,561. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $36.89.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation business worldwide. It offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical vehicle charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, power and energy monitoring systems, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, field services, and switchboards and enclosures.

