Short Interest in Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Drops By 19.4%

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the July 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

Sono-Tek stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.24 million, a PE ratio of 239.12 and a beta of -0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21. Sono-Tek has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $7.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 35.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its position in Sono-Tek by 5,263.2% in the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 50,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sono-Tek by 85.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 135,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

