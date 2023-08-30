Short Interest in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Drops By 19.6%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,280,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the July 31st total of 16,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 109.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 42,459 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in StoneCo by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 340,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 67,570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in StoneCo by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 308,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 61,693 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter worth $368,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.22.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

