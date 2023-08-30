Short Interest in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Drops By 23.9%

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the July 31st total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Sunworks from $1.70 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Sunworks Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNW opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. Sunworks has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $3.96.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 51.53% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sunworks will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunworks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunworks during the first quarter worth about $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sunworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Sunworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the commercial, agricultural, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It is also involved in the design, arrange financing, integrate, install, and manage systems ranging for residential homeowners, and commercial and public works projects.

Featured Articles

