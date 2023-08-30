Short Interest in Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Drops By 19.2%

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,700 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the July 31st total of 707,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 238.2 days.

TPZEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Topaz Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Desjardins upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of TPZEF stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

